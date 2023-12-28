Future of Reliance belongs to Akash, Isha, Anant and their generation: Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi, Dec 28 Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director at Reliance Industries, has said the future of Reliance belongs to Akash, Isha, Anant and their generation.

“I have no doubt that they will achieve more in life, and bring more achievements to Reliance than people of my generation," Mukesh Ambani said during the Reliance Family Day speech.

“At a time when Reliance is undergoing a generational transition, I attach immense importance to further strengthening this unique institutional culture. Here is yet another principle we must follow. We must keep Reliance forever young by ensuring that the average age of all our talented teams remains in the ‘30s," he said.

“For me, it has been my life’s honour to lead Reliance for over two decades now. If leading Reliance is my pride, working with all of you has been my privilege. Reliance was never complacent in the past, and Reliance will never be complacent in the future. We are known for disrupting the market through constant innovation and reinvention. We have shown the courage to set the bar high, and the ability to jump even higher to create new records," he added.

"This is how Reliance has achieved perennial growth. And that is how we have remained true to our motto – Growth is Life. Let us follow this winning formula with greater confidence and consistency.

“As India races ahead to become the world’s third largest economy, an unprecedented opportunity awaits Reliance. Reliance can, and Reliance will, grow to be among the Top 10 business conglomerates in the world.

“As the head of Reliance Family, I would like to share with all of you three key messages for the New Year. Let me summarise them as Three Consolidations. One: Let us consolidate Reliance’s place among global leaders in digital data platforms and AI adoption.

"Two: Let us consolidate Reliance’s place among global leaders in talent enrichment. Three: Let us consolidate Reliance’s place among global leaders in institutional culture," Mukesh Ambani said.

