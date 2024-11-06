Future US president would be supportive of India's quest to become "global leader", says Danish envoy

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Danish Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, appreciated the relationship between India and the United States, and the future US President would be supportive of India's quest to become a global leader.

Svane highlighted the importance of the US presidential elections saying that the superpower played a crucial role geopolitically and would have to take action as soon as the next President is sworn in.

Speaking to ANI, Svane said, "The US has traditionally played a very important role geopolitically and whoever will be the next President of the US to be sworn in on 20th January next year, they will have to take actions one way or another. If Harris wins she has already made it clear what is her policies towards the Ukraine war and the Gaza-Israel-Hezbollah conflict."

"The same is true for Trump. He has always been a man for action. We all are looking forward to seeing how the new US President will try to define their role in geopolitics," he added.

The Danish envoy further said that India and the US have "strengthened" their collaborations lately, and there have been high-level exchanges between the two countries.

"India and the US are two countries that have reinforced and strengthened collaborations in the last couple of years. We have seen exchanges at a high level. I am pretty sure, that whoever the President will be, they will be supportive of India's quest to become a global leader," he further said.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is projected to win the US presidential elections, with Fox News projecting Trump to win 277 electoral votes while Kamala Harris has 226 votes. A candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes out of 538 to win the presidency.

Notably, this is going to be only the second instance of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor