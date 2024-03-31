G-20 was an example of political, economic rebalancing: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], March 31 : Underscoring the festive ambience and celebration of India's G20 presidency across the length and breadth of the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday described the event as "an example of political and economic rebalancing".

Speaking at a Delhi heritage programme hosted by the Sabhyata Foundation in the national capital on Sunday, Jaishankar said, "The entire country celebrated our presidency of the G20. In many ways, this was an example of political and economic rebalancing, where instead of a few countries that were running the world, influencing the world or dominating the world, this has broadened out. And clearly here, the role of India was recognised."

Noting that the focus has shifted to 'cultural rebalancing' after the 'political and economic rebalancing' at the event, which made global headlines over its sheer scale and successful hosting, the External Affairs Minister said, "After political and economic rebalancing, today, the battle is for cultural rebalancing. That is, how do we recognise the entire diversity of the world? How do we undo the distortions of an era that was dominated by a few countries and a few regions? And that is why it is crucial today for us to project our own heritage, our civilization, our culture, our way of life, our faith, and our beliefs. And that, to me, is as crucial in diplomacy and international relations as traditional politics."

Commending the Sabhyata Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for their efforts in carrying forward the Delhi heritage programme, the EAM added, "Today, it's not only a journey in cultural history, in heritage restoration, conservation and promotion, but also that of cultural treasures as well."

Adding that it was incumbent on people, especially the youth, to acquire knowledge about the country's heritage if they were to understand what the country was aspiring after, Jaishankar added, "Today, there is a lot of talk about a rising Bharat. But it is important for people to know where they came from if they have to figure out where they are going. So what we are, and where we are is very crucial to, in our own minds, determining what we will be," Jaishankar added.

Drawing on his extensive global experiences as a career diplomat, Jaishankar also delved into the "unparalleled depth and complexity of the Mahabharata".

"As someone who has spent a large part of his life around the world, familiar with many other traditions and cultures, when I look at the epics of the world, I must say there are none that really compare with the Mahabharata in terms of not just the complexity," the External Affairs Minister said.

"If we are really to become a self-confident nation, seeking to project our civilisational power in the world, we have to develop our own mindset, our own metaphors, our own situations, and, in fact, be much more aware of our own history," he added.

In closing, Jaishankar said the "significance of programmes like this to my mind are extremely invaluable.

"I again compliment all those who are, through their efforts and their creativity, making it possible once again," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor