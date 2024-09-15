G-7 Summit to Russia, Ukraine visit: PM's key foreign engagements in first 100 days of Modi 3.0

New Delhi [India], September 15 : From beginning his third term with a foreign policy push at the G7 Summit in Italy to significant visits to Russia and Ukraine during the conflict and a first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei are the key international engagements of PM Narendra Modi in the first 100 days of Modi 3.0.

The 50th G7 Summit was held from June 13-15 in Apulia, Italy. PM Modi held bilateral talks with major world leaders.

PM Modi visited Russia on July 8 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

PM Modi held talks with President Vladimir Putin during which entire gamut of bilateral relations including trade and defence deals were discussed.

PM Modi was also awarded the Russia's highest civilian honour, the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle, during his visit to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ukraine on August 23 on the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

PM Modi's visits to Singapore and Brunei in September marked the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi was on a two-day visit at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei on an official visit on September 3 at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. It was the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The historic visit of Prime Minister coincided with the 40th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

PM Modi visited Poland on August 21-22 at the invitation of his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk. During his visit, PM Modi held meetings with his Polish counterpart and the President, and also engaged with the Indian community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Austria on July 10.

India hosted the third 'Voice of the Global South' Summit on August 18 with over 120 countries participating.

For the first time, India hosted the UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting. The inauguration of the World Heritage Committee session took place on on July 21 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

On August 6, President Droupadi Murmu was conferred with 'The Order of Fiji', the country's highest civilian award by President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji , the Ministry of External Affairs said. President Murmu was also conferred with the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award on August 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor