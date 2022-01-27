G Balasubramanian appointed India's next High Commissioner to Nigeria
By ANI | Published: January 27, 2022 11:15 PM2022-01-27T23:15:10+5:302022-01-27T23:25:02+5:30
G Balasubramanian has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Nigeria.
An IFS officer 1998-batch, Balasubramanian is at present Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, an official release said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor