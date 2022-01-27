G Balasubramanian appointed India's next High Commissioner to Nigeria

By ANI | Published: January 27, 2022 11:15 PM2022-01-27T23:15:10+5:302022-01-27T23:25:02+5:30

G Balasubramanian has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Nigeria.

G Balasubramanian appointed India's next High Commissioner to Nigeria | G Balasubramanian appointed India's next High Commissioner to Nigeria

G Balasubramanian appointed India's next High Commissioner to Nigeria

Next

G Balasubramanian has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Nigeria.

An IFS officer 1998-batch, Balasubramanian is at present Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, an official release said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app