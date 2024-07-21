G20 Finance Track to discuss global economy, climate crisis and MDBs reform

Dubai [UAE], July 21 (ANI/WAM): The G20 Brasil capital will host deputy ministers, finance ministers, vice presidents and central bank presidents from the world's largest economies for crucial Finance Track discussions ahead of the Leaders' Summit to be held in November.

The unprecedented meeting (From July 22 to 26) between representatives of 13 engagement groups that are part of the G20 Social is going to present public policy proposals to the finance representatives of the member countries. The document, prepared by these groups, fulfills an innovative idea by the Brazilian presidency: to broaden social participation in debates between the world's largest economies.

The agenda for the ministers and deputy ministers of the Track also includes discussions concerning the global economy, financing mechanisms for measures to combat the climate crisis and protect tropical forests, external debt and reform of multilateral development banks (MDBs). There will also be discussions on cooperation to create an international tax system. (ANI/WAM)

