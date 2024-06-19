G20 to work for advancing good governance

Belem [Brazil], June 19 : The SAI20 Engagement group of Supreme Audit Institutions from G20 countries, held its SAI20 Summit 2024 in Belem, Para, Brazil. Chaired by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) of Brazil, the summit gathered key representatives from SAI20 countries, including Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India as part of the SAI20 Troika alongside Brazil and South Africa for finalisation and approval of the SAI20 Communique, according to an official release.

On the summit's opening day, Murmu highlighted SAI20's significant contributions and aspirations. "In this short span of time, SAI20 has established itself as a dynamic and robust group, committed to ensuring good governance in the realisation of the G20 agenda," Murmu stated.

He emphasised the forum's role as a strategic partner in advancing good governance and urged for an expansion of audit strategies to leverage data analytics and technology for more targeted and outcome-oriented recommendations, the release also said.

Murmu also said that "Our world, interconnected as never before, demands our collective wisdom, our shared resolve, and our unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable development. The SAI20, with its collaborative commitment to accountable, economic, efficient, and effective governance, and a strategic partnership with our governments, has a crucial role to play."

On the second day, Murmu's closing address underscored the importance of collaboration and continuity within the SAI20 community. He stressed that audits are not merely reflections of past performance but serve as roadmaps for future success. By integrating insights and suggestions derived from audits of climate change initiatives, SAIs are poised to significantly advance the battle against climate change.

Murmu also highlighted the necessity for targeted interventions to address poverty and hunger, considering diverse population groups and their unique needs.

SAI20 is an Engagement group of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from the G20 countries. It aims to support its members in ensuring good governance and effective audit practices in alignment with the G20 agenda.

Chaired by the SAI of the country holding the G20 presidency, SAI20 serves as a strategic partner in fostering sustainable development and addressing global challenges through collaboration and innovation, the release said.

