G7 countries condemn Pahalgam terror attack, urge for restraint

New Delhi [India], May 10 : The G7 counties on Saturday in a joint statement condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. In the statement, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, US and the European Union called for restraint on both sides of the border.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan," the statement read.

The statement expressed concerns for civilians on both sides.

"Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides," it said.

The statement said that both parties should engage in dialogue for a peaceful outcome.

"We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome. We continue to monitor events closely and express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt while speaking on US efforts to mediate on the conflict between India and Pakistan said that the US intends to de-escalate the tensions between both the countries.

Leavitt said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in talks with the leaders of both nations to de-escalate.

"This is something that the secretary of state and of course now our national security adviser as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The President wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible," she said.

Leavitt said that the conflict between the nations is an old one, and talks are on to prevent further escalations.

"He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office. However, he has good relationships with the leaders of both countries and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, I spoke to him just yesterday. He has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor