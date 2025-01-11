G7 denounces "lack of democratic legitimacy" in inauguration of Maduro as Venezuela's President

Alberta [Canada], January 11 : The Group of Seven (G7) countries have denounced the "lack of democratic legitimacy" in the inauguration of Nicolas Maduro as president of Venezuela and said this "unacceptable development underscores the urgent need for an environment" in the South American country "where democratic engagement can flourish without fear of reprisal".

In a statement, Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States and the High Representative of the European Union said "a peaceful, democratic, negotiated and Venezuelan-led solution is needed to resolve this crisis".

"We, the G7 foreign ministers denounce the lack of democratic legitimacy of today's purported inauguration of Nicolas Maduro as president of Venezuela. We reject Maduro's continued and repressive grasp at power at the expense of the Venezuelan people, who voted for change peacefully and in large numbers on July 28, 2024 according to independent observers and publicly available electoral records," the statement said.

"We also strongly condemn the ongoing repression of civil society and members of the opposition in Venezuela, including opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. In September, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, for whom, according to most credible accounts, the Venezuelan people voted by a significant majority on July 28, 2024, was forced to leave the country. In a democracy, no political leader should be forced to seek refuge outside their homeland. This unacceptable development underscores the urgent need for an environment in Venezuela where democratic engagement can flourish without fear of reprisal," it added.

The G7 Foreign Ministers said that they share the "alarm expressed by Venezuelans and the international community over the persistent disregard by Maduro of the principles of democratic governance, rule of law and human rights".

"In particular, we are deeply troubled by the arbitrary arrests and other abuses of civilians, including children, youths and activists, following the peaceful democratic protests which occurred after the election and which continue to this day," the statement said.

"We are concerned by the continuing repercussions on stability and prosperity in the region, including in neighboring countries. Venezuelans, confronted with a humanitarian crisis and state repression, continue to flee the country in search of better living conditions and safety," it added.

The G7 Foreign Ministers said they remain committed to working with Venezuelans and the international community to ensure that the "democratic will of the Venezuelan people, as expressed in the July election, is respected and a peaceful transition of power process is established".

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a third six-year term on Friday, following a controversial election in which his opponent, Edmundo Gonzalez, accused him of voter fraud and declared himself the legitimate winner, according to Al Jazeera.

Maduro begins his new term despite international pressure and sanctions led by the US, which has recognised Gonzalez as the legitimate winner of the July election.

"May this new presidential term bring peace, prosperity, equality, and a new democracy," Maduro stated during the swearing ceremony, affirming his commitment to uphold the country's laws. "I swear on history, on my life, and I will fulfil my mandate," he said as quoted by Al Jazeera.

According to Al Jazeera, Maduro's inauguration came a day after opposition leader Maria Corina Machado led a protest against his government. Machado's team claimed she was briefly detained during the demonstration. After her release, Machado expressed on social media her continued resolve to challenge Maduro's rule.

