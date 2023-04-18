G7 FMs vow to address global challenges through collective action

Tokyo, April 18 G7 Foreign Ministers on Tuesday vowed to address global challenges, including climate change, pollution, loss of biodiversity, health, and food and energy security, through collective action.

In a communique released after their three-day meeting in the resort town of Karuizawa, the top diplomats called on all partners to join in addressing these pressing global challenges and to work together to build a better, more prosperous, and more secure future, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministers are also committed to promoting free and fair trade, stating that it is key to resilient and sustainable development for all, particularly the most vulnerable.

"We recognise that free and equitable public access to scientific knowledge is integral to solving global challenges," added the statement.

