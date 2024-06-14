G7 Summit: Italy PM Meloni welcomes PM Modi as India participates as an 'Outreach nation'

Apulia [Italy], June 14 : Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Group of Seven (G7) upon the arrival of the Outreach session countries and international organisations.

PM Modi arrived in Italy's Apulia on Thursday late at night to attend the G7 Outreach Summit.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi met President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said that he is "glad that his first state visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit."

The Prime Minister also recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Meloni's visits to India, which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties."

"I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," PM Modi said before leaving for Italy.

Giving an overview of PM Modi's visit to Italy, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that it was a packed day for him.

"We have several bilateral meetings with the world leaders lined up," Jaiswal said in the video, adding, "He will also be addressing the outreach session of the G7 Summit."

The G7 summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Meloni.

It will be India's 11th participation and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

