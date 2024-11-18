Gabon approves new constitution in referendum

Libreville, Nov 18 Gabonese voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new a constitution, authorities said.

Over 91 per cent of voters approved the new constitution in a referendum on Saturday, Interior Minister Hermann Immongault announced in an official statement. And the voter turnout was 53.54 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The referendum came more than one year after the military junta seized power in the oil-rich country in a coup.

The new constitution aims for transition from the current semi-parliamentary system to a presidential regime. If enacted, it will abolish the position of Prime Minister, and strip the National Assembly of its power to censure the government. Meanwhile, the president will gain the power to dissolve the National Assembly once during his term.

Under the new constitution, the presidential term will be extended to seven years, renewable only once, up from five years with unlimited renewals.

