Gabonese President appoints new government

Libreville, May 6 Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema has appointed a new 30-member government headed by Alexandre Barro Chambrier, Vice-President of the government.

According to the presidential decree by the Secretary-General of the Presidency, Guy Rossatanga Rignault, the new government has three ministers of state.

Henri Claude Oyima, who leads the BGFIBANK group, has been appointed minister of state in charge of the economy, the budget, public accounts, debt and the fight against the high cost of living, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi, former spokesperson for the Committee for Transition and Restoration of Institutions -- the military body that led the country during the transition -- has been named minister of state responsible for transport and merchant marine.

Camelia Ntoutoume-Leclercq retains her position as minister of state for national education.

Regis Onanga Ndiaye remains as foreign minister, and General Brigitte Onkanowa retains her position as minister of national defence. Sosthene Nguema Nguema has been appointed Minister of Petroleum.

The government includes 10 women, accounting for 30 per cent of its members. Among them is Louise Mvono, who previously worked at the World Bank office in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, and has now been appointed minister of planning and perspective. Former presidential candidate Zenaba Gninga Chaning has joined the government as minister of entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises.

Earlier on Monday, Alexandre Barro Chambrier, 66, has been appointed vice-president of the government by presidential decree. This position replaces that of the prime minister, abolished under the new Gabonese constitution adopted by referendum on November 16, 2024. The vice president of the government is primarily responsible for coordinating government actions.

Seraphin Moundounga, former president of the Economic, Social, and Environmental Council, was promoted to vice-president of the republic, replacing Joseph Owondault Berre.

Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, previously head of the transitional government, was elected president on April 12 with 94.85 per cent of the vote.

