'Gadar 2' actor Rumi Khan says Sunny, Ameesha are two pillars of movie

Mumbai, Aug 18 Actor Rumi Khan, who was seen as a Pakistani army officer in 'Gadar 2: The Katha Continues', says Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are the two pillars of the movie and he missed sharing screen with the actress.

The 'Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' actor said: "I played an antagonist and shared a very good screen time in the movie. People are appreciating my work. And I'm happy that I got to work with Sunny Deol. We had a fight screen and that is actually loved by the audience.

“It was fun when people clapped for the scene in the cinema halls. When your friends call you and inform you about the same. You feel delighted. This was encouraging and I hope there's no look back now."

The actor, who was also seen in ‘Pathaan’, continued about missing the opportunity to share the screen with Ameesha Patel.

"I enjoyed working with the superstar Shahrukh Khan in 'Pathaan'. And here in 'Gadar 2' with Sunny Deol. But I missed shooting with Ameesha Patel. I feel Sunny and Amesha are two pillars of the movie. It's them who made the movie successful. Their chemistry and acting was amazing. Hopefully we work together someday."

Rumi has been part of many TV shows. He cleared that now he's open to act.

"As an actor I wish to impress my audience. I don't mind whichever medium I'm working for. I'm fine doing TV, OTT and films, matters for me is my screentime and significance in the story."

‘Gadar 2’ is set in 1971, and Tara Singh returns to Lahore, Pakistan in the midst of an anti-India “Crush India” campaign, to bring back his son Charanjeet.

The film is currently riding high on success and has broken records at the box-office.

Directed by Anil Sharma, it released on August 11. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma.

