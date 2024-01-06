Gadkari unveils Rs 1,464 crore highway projects in Kerala

New Delhi, Jan 6 Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 National Highway projects in Kerala with an investment of over Rs 1,464 crore.

The total highway length of 105 km is poised to generate substantial employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly, fostering socio-economic growth in Kerala, the Minister said on Saturday.

The proposed projects aim to enhance seamless connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, ensuring swift and trouble-free transportation. This initiative holds the promise of reducing overall transportation costs. Furthermore, a focus on eliminating black spots on National Highways is anticipated to contribute to a significant decrease in road accidents, he explained.

Additionally, the improved accessibility to Munnar is expected to boost tourism potential, while the construction of a high-level bridge will eliminate a 27 km detour during floods, streamlining travel and benefiting the export of key Kerala products, the Minister added.

The projects were announced in the presence of Union Minister of State V. Muraleedharan, Kerala PWD Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas, Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan and other MLAs in the district on Friday.

