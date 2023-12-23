Game publisher Versus Evil to shut down operations, entire team laid off

San Francisco, Dec 23 Game publisher Versus Evil has announced to shut down its operations just days before the Christmas holidays.

The game publisher which focuses on indie games including The Banner Saga and Pillars of Eternity II, said in a post on X it is shutting its doors.

“Today is a sad day. After 10 wonderful years, Versus Evil is shutting its doors. We've loved bringing you the best indie games we could find & sharing so many happy memories with you all, our amazing community,” the company said late on Friday.

Lance James, head of production at Versus Evil, posted on X that the closure “wasn’t a Versus Evil decision or choice.”

“That was a fun 10 year ride. The entire Versus Evil team has just been laid off,” he wrote.

The decision to wind up Versus Evil was likely handed down from parent company and Hello Neighbour publisher tinyBuild, reports The Verge. Earlier this month, tinyBuild reported impending layoffs in the face of what it called an “incredibly challenging year.”

Ironically, Atari, one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, on Thursday announced to invest $2 million in tinyBuild.

“We are pleased to welcome Atari as a strategic investor of tinyBuild. Atari is a timeless brand and its support validates the current strategic plan for tinyBuild,” said Alex Nichiporchik, CEO of tinyBuild.

tinyBuild announced on December 21 to proceed with a $14 million capital increase by means of the issue of new common shares. Founded in 2013, tinyBuild is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 80 premium titles across different genres.

