Gandhi statue vandalism: India raises concerns, London Police say probe underway

London, Sep 30 After Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Tavistock Square in London was vandalised, just days before Gandhi Jayanti celebrations are to be held at the site on October 2, authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The incident, which occurred on Monday (local time), has drawn sharp condemnation from the High Commission of India, which described the act as "shameful" and an attack on the ideals of peace and non-violence.

In a statement, the Indian mission said the damage had been reported to local authorities and that its officials were already on the ground to coordinate efforts to restore the monument.

"The High Commission of India in London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London," the statement read.

"This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence, three days before the International Day of Non-Violence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma. We have taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity," it added.

The plinth of the bronze statue, which portrays Gandhi in a seated meditative posture, was found covered with offensive anti-India graffiti.

The Metropolitan Police and Camden Council have confirmed that they are investigating the case of vandalism.

The statue has been a focal point of Gandhi Jayanti commemorations in London, where each year tributes are offered on October 2 through flowers and renditions of Gandhi's favourite bhajans.

The United Nations has also designated the day as the 'International Day of Non-Violence', adding to its global significance.

The monument itself was unveiled in 1968, sculpted by Fredda Brilliant with the support of the India League, as a reminder of Gandhi's student years at University College London.

The plinth bears the inscription: 'Mahatma Gandhi, 1869–1948'.

Over the years, Tavistock Square has grown into a centre of remembrance and peace, with several memorials added around the statue.

These include a cherry tree planted for the victims of Hiroshima, a field maple commemorating the United Nations' International Year of Peace in 1986, and a granite memorial unveiled in 1995 honouring conscientious objectors.

Because of these additions, the square has earned recognition as London's "peace park".

The latest act of desecration has therefore not only angered the Indian community but also disturbed the wider symbolism of the square as a space dedicated to peace and non-violence.

