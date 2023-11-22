‘Gandhi Talks’ brings out the dichotomy of Gandhi, explains Vijay Sethupathi

Panaji, Nov 22 Speaking about their film ‘Gandhi Talks’, actor Vijay Sethupathi said that it brings out the dichotomy between Gandhi on currency notes and the Gandhi whose ideals they wish to imbibe.

During the interaction programme in the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the team of the film shared details.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, along with producers Shariq Patel, Rajesh Kejriwal and actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadav interacted during the programme.

“Film brings out the dichotomy between Gandhi on currency notes and the Gandhi whose ideals they wish to imbibe,” Vijay Sethupathi said.

“Justice is different from reality. Initially the protagonist reacts to the Gandhi on the notes but later he starts reacting to the Gandhi in his heart (Gandhi’s ideals). This is the dichotomy that the movie explores,” he said.

Was it was difficult to act in a silent film? The actor stated that his acting is not impacted by the existence of dialogues and there is no reason why it should be.

“I expect the art form to bless us and to convince the audience. There is always a risk of success and failure in any kind of cinema. Living with butterflies in your stomach is part of the profession,” he said.

Producer Shariq Patel added that it was an interesting concept by the Director to use only visual medium for communication.

“Having A. R. Rahman for the soundtrack was the icing on the cake,” said the producer.

This cinema is a silent black comedy, about the monetary needs of a character and how it impacts the others. A young, unemployed graduate, Mahadev’s struggle to land a job through any means possible has him cross paths with a businessman and petty thief. A subject wherein silence speaks louder than words, 'Gandhi Talks' aims at telling a story by switching off the device of dialogue.

