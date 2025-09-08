Ganesh festival organised in Fiji, hundreds join in to celebrate

Suva, Sep 8 Ganesh Visarjan was celebrated with zeal in Fiji as several people joined the grand festivities held in the Capital city, Suva.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, also participated in the vibrant cultural celebrations hosted by the Fiji Sevashram Sangh on the occasion, highlighting the shared cultural heritage and strong ties between India and Fiji.

According to the Indian High Commission, Mehta joined the celebrations alongside Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji Biman Prasad, celebrating the spirit of devotion, unity, and tradition.

Additionally, the Indian High Commissioner, as a Chief Guest at an award night held during the event, honoured noted personalities Kalashree Sidhorna Rao, Mohenesh Singh, and Indu Chandra for their remarkable contributions to culture, service, and education in Fiji.

As hundreds of devotees gathered to bid farewell to Lord Ganesh, Deputy Prime Minister Prasad said the occasion underscored Fiji's ability to unite people through religious and cultural traditions.

"Our Government is committed to bringing freedom and that understanding amongst our people, and we condemn any attempts or any idea that the Government is not aware of the need for unity, inclusiveness, and understanding of our diverse cultures, languages, religions, and traditions," Fijian Times quoted the Deputy PM as saying.

He called the celebrations "very important" because they showcase that Fiji's people can come together to celebrate, practice their religion, understand their traditions, and unite the country.

Addressing the gathering, Prasad further said, "You are providing the service not only to those who are Hindus, but you are providing this opportunity for education, for knowledge, for wisdom that brings not only our families together, our communities together, but also brings our country together."

The ties between India and Fiji are based on mutual respect, cooperation and strong cultural and people-to-people ties. Strong cultural ties between India and Fiji are supported through Indian festivals, yoga, language, and cultural programmes, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Last month, during Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's official visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the ties between the two nations, stating that they share a deep bond of affection and aspirations.

