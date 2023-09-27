Ganeshotsav: Sneha Wagh and cast of ‘Parineetii’ visit Ganpati pandal

Mumbai, Sep 27 As the vibrant streets of Maharashtra prepare to bid a heartfelt adieu to Lord Ganesha during the Visarjan ceremony, Sneha Wagh from 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan', and the dynamic trio Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu from ‘Parineetii’ recently paid a visit to a Ganpati pandal, here to seek Bappa’s blessings.

The spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi continues to resonate with undying fervour among the actors too.

The actors not only expressed their gratitude to the Lord Ganesha, but also interacted with the fans of the shows at the pandal.

Talking about her visit to Bappa, Sneha said: “My faith in Bappa has never wavered and today I thank him for all the love ‘Neerja’ has received. Interacting with the fans who have seen the show and embraced me in the role of Protima was very gratifying. I’m very happy that our efforts have fructified.”

Sharing her thoughts about the darshan, Anchal commented: “Along with Ankur and Tanvi, I visited the Ganpati pandal to not just seek blessings for our show but also to connect with the viewers who watch us on television every day. Our journey has been incredible so far on the show and we pray that the show and our characters continue to receive love from the audience.”

Ankur expressed gratitude, and said: “I am truly overwhelmed by the immense love and support that we have got from the viewers for our show ‘Parineetii’. Being on this show has been very rewarding and the milestone of completing 500 episodes recently is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Visiting Bappa and seeking his blessings just reminded me of the magic that faith brings to our lives.”

Tanvi expressed her excitement to visit Bappa with her co-actors, and shared: “Our show, Parineetii is not just a story, it's a reflection of the complexities and beauty of relationships. Parineet, Neeti, and Sanju a.k.a Rajeev have become a part of our lives, and we are thrilled to see the audience embrace them wholeheartedly. It was uplifting to have got the darshan of Bappa.”

In the current track of ‘Parineetii’, Neeti leaves no stone unturned to kill Parineet, and Sanju a.k.a Rajeev does his best to stop Parineet from leaving the Bajwa house. Will Neeti continue to plot against Parineet?

Whereas in the ongoing storyline of ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’, Neerja is determined to work towards a better life outside of Sonagachi, despite Protima’s shocking revelation. How will she escape the perils of Sonagachi?

The show airs on COLORS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor