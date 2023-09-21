Gangster Sukhdool Singh’s murder in Canada, part of series of gangwar revenge killings

New Delhi [India], September 21 : The murder of gangster Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke in Canada was revenge for the murder of Gurlal Brar, a close relative of US-based gangster Goldy Brar according to sources.

A gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the murder and claimed that Sukhdool was killed when he was at his flat in Winnipeg city of Canada.

Sources say the murder was executed by two gang members, who pumped eight bullets into the head of Sukhdool at a corner house where he lived in Winnipeg.

Goldy Brar sources say was monitoring the hit and wanted people to know Sukhdool had been killed for the murder of his cousin Gurlal.

Notably, the murder of Gurlal Brar, a close relative of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, in October 2020, allegedly triggered a rivalry between the gangs of Davinder Bambiha and Lawrence Bishnoi.

The former student leader of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), Gurlal Brar was shot dead in October 2020 by two motorcycle-borne men who pumped at least six bullets into his body outside a nightclub in Chandigarh’s Phase-1 Industrial Area.

Gurlal had been facing several criminal cases. The murder was executed by alleged members of the Davinder Bambiha gang.

Meanwhile, Intelligence agencies have confirmed the death of Gangster Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, in Winnipeg, Canada.

Sources say Duneke was shot dead by an unidentified assailant. Sources confirmed that his murder was a fallout of inter-gang rivalry. Duneke's death was also confirmed by his family in Punjab.

" His uncle and daughter here have given information about his death. We are authenticating the details. As per our record 15-16 cases are registered against him" said SSP Moga J Elanchezhian.

Duneke was part of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Moga district. He fled Punjab in 2017 allegedly with the help of local policemen. Sukha Duneke obtained a passport and police clearance certificate on forged documents with the help of these policemen to flee to Canada, even as seven criminal cases were registered against him.

In year 2022, Duneke allegedly conspired to kill kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal with the help of his associates during a kabaddi match at Mallian village in Jalandhar.

He was allegdly associated with the pro-Khalistan outfits and was said to be linked to Canada based Khalistan operative Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dala a designated terrorist in India.

Duneke mostly made calls for extortion and indulged in contracted killings. More than 20 criminal cases of murder and other heinous crimes have been registered against him in Punjab and nearby states.

