Garuda 25: IAF to participate in 8th edition of bilateral air exercise with French Air and Space Force

New Delhi, Nov 16 The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed a frontline contingent to France for the 8th edition of the bilateral air Exercise Garuda 25, being conducted with the French Air and Space Force (FASF) at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base from November 16 to 27 .

The IAF team arrived in France on November 10, marking the start of an intensive joint training schedule aimed at enhancing operational synergy between the two strategic partners.

This year’s exercise features the IAF’s Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, which will train alongside the FASF’s multi-role Rafale jets in a series of advanced air combat missions.

The IAF’s operational deployment is supported by C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft for induction and disembarkation, while IL-78 air-to-air refueling tankers are extending the range and endurance of the participating fighters.

The exercise will encompass air combat manoeuvring, air defence missions, and coordinated strike operations in simulated high-threat environments designed to mirror real-world operational challenges.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Air Force posted on X: “Exercise #Garuda25: An Indian Air Force contingent has landed at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base, France, to participate in the bilateral air exercise with the French Air and Space Force from 16–27 Nov 25.”

“Su-30 MKI aircraft of the IAF and Rafale fighters of the FASF will engage in a simulated combat environment, showcasing the prowess and professionalism of both Air Forces. The exercise will further enhance interoperability, foster exchange of best practices, and strengthen defence cooperation between the two Air Forces,” the post added.

Garuda 25 remains a cornerstone of Indo-French military cooperation, offering both air forces an opportunity to refine tactics, enhance mission-planning skills, and strengthen interoperability in a realistic operational setting.

Meanwhile, in a parallel international engagement, another IAF contingent, featuring the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and Tejas fighter aircraft, has arrived at Al Maktoum Airbase, Dubai, for the Dubai Airshow 2025 scheduled from November 17 to 21.

The deployment highlights India’s growing defence-diplomacy footprint. The event is set to host over 1,500 exhibitors, 490 delegations, and more than 200 aircraft, with the IAF performing alongside elite teams such as the Saudi Hawks, Russian Knights, and the UAE’s Al Fursan.

