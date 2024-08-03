GAS launches 'Sports Talent' platform to discover and empower promising sports talents in UAE

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 3 (ANI/WAM): The General Authority of Sports (GAS) has launched the 'Sports Talents' platform as a vital part of the 'Empowerment and Sustainability of Sports Talents' project.

The online platform is developed to identify 1,500 promising new sports talents and offer them the necessary support needed to develop, cultivate and empower their capabilities. The initiative, which is in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, aims to create an inclusive and encouraging environment in the field of sports for the Emirati community.

The 'Sports Talent' platform is an advanced tool designed to collect vital data and insights about sports talents, starting from the initial registration phase and continuing the empowerment stage. By collaborating with relevant sports organizations and educational institutions in the UAE, the platform monitors sports fairs and events that focus on finding talents within the community.

Through these efforts, it seeks to connect skilled athletes with the right opportunities, thus allowing them to hone their capabilities and channel their potential in the right direction.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General for the General Authority of Sports, said, "Our 'Empowerment and Sustainability of Sports Talents' project aims to expand the base of sports practices for promising talents, fostering their sports culture and developing a professional mindset through the recently launched 'Sports Talent' platform. Through these efforts, we seek to ensure the sustainability of sports talents in alignment with the goals and values of 'Year of Sustainability'. Furthermore, it integrates talent identification procedures to ensure a promising future for Emirati sports signifying the unwavering efforts of the Authority in collaboration with its partners from the sports, government and private sectors. Our goal is to devise national strategies to recognise and empower sports talents and ultimately boost the UAE's sports landscape."

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at GAS, said, "Through this initiative, we seek to create a comprehensive database of sports talents in the UAE using the 'Sports Talent' online platform, which is designed to be accessible to all young talents, whether they are involved in sporting events or not. It will serve as the primary communication channel with talented athletes across the UAE."

Furthermore, he emphasised that increasing the number of events dedicated to talent discovery and empowerment will significantly bolster their national identity among our sporting stars and help realise our national sporting ambitions. "By providing financial and administrative support to promising athletes and sports federations, we can improve the prospects of success for those athletes aiming to qualify for the Olympics. This support will also enhance the chances of Emirati athletes succeeding in international competitions and achieving sporting excellence at all levels. Our goal is to meet the targets set out in the National Sports Strategy 2031, which aims to qualify over 30 Emirati athletes for the 2032 Olympic Games," he added.

The key goals of the 'Sports Talent' platform include identifying sports talents according to different age categories, monitoring and documenting initiatives and programs to discover and empower sports talent, boosting the number of participants as well as programs linked to discovering sports talent and developing a comprehensive database on sports talent in different competitive sports.

The Authority has set out several criteria to improve the identification and support of sporting talents. This initiative aims to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders to uphold the principles of effective sports management and corporate governance. The key goal of the initiative is to ensure commitment to the successful execution of plans, programmes, objectives and sports strategies for all involved parties.

First, formulate strategies that aid in the proactive preparation and creation of a suitable environment for the early identification of gifted individuals, empowering them through programmes, resources, activities and scientific assessments.

Second, regular assessment of the implementation and execution of the plan on the basis of the designated indicators and initiatives. This includes ensuring that tests are conducted to evaluate the abilities and levels of talent, using scientific principles and standards to measure both the current performance of these individuals and their potential future capabilities.

Continuous monitoring and implementation of development of programmes and systems to nurture sports talents through training camps and encourage participation in both national and international events while offering comprehensive support and sponsorship across various areas.

Regular assessments and ongoing support for athletic talents and determining strengths and areas for improvement to enhance performance development.

The Authority is accelerating its efforts to position this platform as a key contributor towards attaining national sports goals. It aims to achieve this by supporting the development of a competitive sports environment that helps to nurture talent through dedicated and thoughtful plans and programs to achieve outstanding sports results and raise the flag of the UAE high in various sports events.

The 'Empowering and Sustaining Sports Talent' project is integrated with the transformative project 'Talents'. The project, in collaboration with relevant sports federations and sports bodies, conducts a wide array of competitions, tournaments and sports festivals as well as using new mechanisms to identify sports talent and thus expand the scope of competitive sports. (ANI/WAM)

