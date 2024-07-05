Gas leak affects dozens of workers at Kuala Lumpur airport

Kuala Lumpur, July 5 A gas leak at an aircraft engineering facility in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport affected 39 people, authorities said on Friday.

The leak occurred at the aircraft engineering facility separate from the passenger terminals and affected staff from several companies working in the area, the Selangor State Fire Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Those exposed to the gas complained of dizziness, with 14 of them sent to the air disaster unit to receive treatment, while one was hospitalised, it said, adding that there was no wider risk to public safety, Xinhua news agency reported.

The chemical was later identified as methyl mercaptan, added to liquefied petroleum gas as an odorant, coming from an unused tank at the facility, the Fire Department said.

