Gasoline price to drop in Israel in June

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 1 (ANI/TPS): As of Sunday, June 2nd the price of gasoline in Israel will be reduced.

The maximum price per litre of unleaded 95 octane gasoline for a consumer at a self-service station (including VAT) will not exceed 7.52 Shekels (USD2.03) per litre, a decrease of 0.38 Shekels (USD 0.10) per litre from the previous update.

The supplement for full service will be 0.22 Shekels per litre (including VAT), unchanged from the previous update. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor