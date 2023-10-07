Gautam finds himself in tricky spot as new vote out task commences in 'Roadies'

Mumbai, Oct 7 All contestants in their teams on 'Roadies' are strategising as the next vote-outs proceed. They're formulating new plans and methods to win so that their names don’t enter the vote-out roster. The victory at this task will render the winner immune, and everyone else unsafe. Now this sees Gautam in some trouble, given that he only has Prakram and Sachin.

Jokingly, Gautam told Sonu Sood and the other gang leaders: “Sir jo mere 11 Roadies hain, unmein se main in do ko bhejunga (Sir, between the 11 Roadies I have I’d like to send these two).”

Prince interjected Gautam’s amusing reply and urged Rhea to first send in the girls. Wanting to give a Gautam a fairer chance due to his pickle, he told Rhea: “Hum hamesha ladkon ko bhejte hain, aaj ladkiyon ko bhejte hai. Mujhe aisa lagta hain ki bina mauka diye agar ye vote out ho gaye, toh bohot bura lagega. Kyunki end mai game inki hain (Let us send the girls today for a change. I think that if they or Gautam get voted out without a chance, it’ll be very unfair and they’ll feel bad. At the end, the game is theirs)."

For this, he ended up choosing Piyu and Ashika with Rhea choosing Tanu and Pallavi. Picking her selections, she said: “I need ticket to finale, I want it. So Tanu and Pallavi please don’t disappoint me.”

However, what followed amidst the hushed scheming and whispers was a heated fight between contestants Rishabh and Himanshu. Though others tried to diffuse the situation, it only gets aggravated further as Ashika, Sachin, Vashu and all the other contestants step in, leading to a massive brawl.

In an instinctive moment fueled by throes of anger, Sachin grabbed a wooden log from the fireplace and was aiming to hit Siwet though Prakram stepped in the middle and was able to diffuse the situation.

Following this hectic night, Karm maker Sonu Sood then invited the contestants to a new location for their next task. Upon arrival, everyone was treated to the serene and beautiful landscape with snowy white mountains on the side at the holy Dhankar Monastery.

As the contestants took a seat in the revered Buddhist temple in Ladakh, Sonu Sood announced the new task which was titled to some contestant’s shock ‘Ticket to Finale’.

Detailing this new task he said: “Aaj ke task mein Kaand ka bojh utrega aur karmon ka phal milega (Today’s task will see everyone relieved off the weight of their Kaands and they will finally see the fruits birthed by their Karm)."

In this task, two contestants from each gang will have to complete a mandala puzzle. In order to find the pieces of the puzzle, they will have to climb the monk village carrying the weight of their 'kaand' in the form of weights in a bag.

With every passing stage, the contestants will encounter a person ranging from a child to an elderly individual, as well as Buddhist monks. Here they must perform an act of karm which will reduce the weight of their ‘kaand’ and help them earn a piece of the puzzle.

Once all three pieces are collected, they have to return and solve the puzzle which will reveal a crucial number. This number will be the combination to a lock, granting them access to the ‘ticket to finale’.

The first gang to complete this task will ensure the ‘ticket to finale’ for one of the members, but the other playing member will be unsafe. This is not all, the Gang Leaders of the gangs that come second and third will have to eliminate one of the playing contestants too.

‘MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and Jio Cinema right after.

