Gautam Singh Vig gets nostalgic while shooting mela scene in 'Junooniyatt'

Mumbai, Sep 30 Actor Gautam Singh Vig got nostalgic about his trips to melas as a child while shooting this intense sequence in the show 'Junooniyatt'.

Talking about the mela sequence, Gautam said: “Cinema has a magical way of connecting us to our past, and while shooting the mela sequence in 'Junooniyatt,' it transported me back to the vibrant melas of my childhood. Those memories of giant wheel rides, the excitement of winning chocolates, and the sheer joy of cotton candy are precious.”

The actor said: "Acting not only enlivens a story but sometimes rekindles our most cherished experiences. I'm truly blessed to relive the most favorite part of my childhood through this show."

The Colors show is about three aspiring singers, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta), Elahi (Neha Rana), and Jordan (Gautam Singh Vig), as they pursue music and love brings many twists to their lives.

In the recent track of the show, Jordan invites Elahi to a mela to disclose the truth about Jahaan and a slew of shocking revelations are about to surface.

