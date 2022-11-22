Gaya police bars 82 hotels from accommodating foreign tourists

Patna, Nov 22 The Gaya police have barred 82 hotels in Bodh Gaya from accomodating foreign travellers for failing to obtain clearance from the foreign branch of SSP office.

"Foreigners staying in hotels have to submit their Visa, passport and purpose of visit in Gaya district and the hotel operators are to submit the same with the SSP office. For the past sometime, the 82 hotels in question were not providing the required information" said an officer requesting anonymity.

Going forward, only 68 hotels in Bodh Gaya will be allowed to accommodate foreign guests.

When contacted, City SP Ashok Prasad told : "Such an act of hotels could be a threat to security. Hence we have taken the decision to ban the stay of foreigners in 82 hotels."

The decision of Gaya police holds significance in view of the Kaal Chakra Puja starting in the last week of December with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gracing the event as the chief guest.

According to sources, over 75,000 people belonging to the Buddhist community from across the world expected to converge here on the occasion.

Bodh Gaya happens to be the biggest spiritual place for Buddhist people in the world. Large number of tourists, from China, Japan and countries of South East Asia come to Bodh Gaya every year to pay obeisance at the Bodhi temple and participate in Kaal Chakra Puja.

This year, the Kaal Chakra Puja is scheduled for December 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor