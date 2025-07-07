Gaza ceasefire talks begin in Qatar as Israeli PM Netanyahu heads to US

Tel Aviv, July 7 Israel and Hamas have started a delegation-level indirect round of ceasefire talks in Qatar as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has headed to Washington to meet US Donald Trump.

The Israeli Prime Minister said he thinks his meeting with the US President on Monday should help progress efforts to reach a deal for the release of more hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza, the BBC reported.

Netanyahu said that he had issued his negotiators clear instructions to achieve a ceasefire agreement under conditions Israel has accepted.

Hamas has said it has responded to the latest ceasefire proposal in a positive spirit, but it seems clear there are still gaps between the two sides that need to be bridged if any deal is to be agreed, For now, Hamas still seems to be holding out for essentially the same conditions it has previously insisted on - including a guarantee of an end to all hostilities at the end of any truce and the withdrawal of Israeli troops. Netanyahu's government, however, has rejected this before, the BBC reported.

The Israeli position may also not have shifted to any major degree. As he was leaving Israel for the US, Netanyahu said he was still committed to what he described as three missions: "The release and return of all the hostages, the living and the fallen; the destruction of Hamas's capabilities - to kick it out of there, and to ensure that Gaza will no longer constitute a threat to Israel."

Qatari and Egyptian mediators will have their work cut out during the indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in trying to overcome these sticking points, which have derailed other initiatives since the previous ceasefire ended in March.

Israel has since resumed its offensive against Hamas with great intensity, as well as imposing an eleven-week blockade on aid entering Gaza, which was partially lifted several weeks ago.

The Israeli government says these measures have been aimed at further weakening Hamas and forcing it to negotiate and free the hostages.

Just in the past 24 hours, the Israeli military says it struck 130 Hamas targets and killed a number of militants. But the cost in civilian lives in Gaza continues to grow as well. Hospital officials in Gaza said more than 30 people were killed on Sunday, the BBC reported.

