Gaza deadliest place for children: UNICEF

Gaza City [Gaza], May 18 (ANI/WAM): The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has warned that the Gaza Strip has become the most dangerous place in the world for children, with no safe areas remaining, following the deaths of over 45 Palestinian children in the past two days alone amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, stated that children are being targeted in locations that should be safe, such as hospitals, schools, shelters and even displacement tents. He stressed that over the past 19 months, Gaza has become increasingly deadly for children.

Beigbeder revealed that more than 950 Palestinian children have been killed by airstrikes in the last two months, while those who remain face severe hardships, including relentless bombardment and extreme shortages of food, water and basic healthcare.

He added that the blockade on humanitarian aid is worsening the crisis, noting that the dangers to children extend beyond bombs and bullets to include hunger, disease and contaminated water.

Beigbeder emphasised that violations of children's rights have become systematic and daily occurrences, calling for urgent international action to end these abuses and ensure the protection of children from violence and loss of life.

He renewed UNICEF's call for an immediate ceasefire, respect for international humanitarian law, unimpeded humanitarian access, protection of civilians, and the release of detainees. (ANI/WAM)

