Gaza humanitarian fund ordered to step down as further war expected

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 13 (ANI/TPS): The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has been told to stand down by the IDF as further regional war throughout the Middle East is expected.

In a statement, the GHF wrote: "The last 24 hours in Israel and the Middle East have tested the resolve and challenged emergency food delivery to the Palestinians in Gaza, but the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is prepared.

"Earlier this morning (Friday, May 13), GHF was successful in quickly delivering 35,520 boxes of food aid with approximately 2,051,280 meals into Gaza. The deliveries occurred after the reported attacks on Iran by Israel.

"We had additional trucks ready to unload and deliver, but we were ordered to stand down. We have asked the IDF to facilitate the ongoing delivery of aid as soon as possible. We are ready to serve the Gazan people.

"GHF was the only organisation delivering food into Gaza last night and today. All of our activities have been in direct response to President Trump's call earlier this year to provide aid to Gazans through alternative means."

They added that they still intend to continue with their mission and remain on standby. (ANI/TPS)

