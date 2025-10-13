Gaza peace talks invitation reflects India's growing influence

New Delhi, Oct 13 India’s Middle East diplomacy has matured into a strategic, balanced, and multilateral engagement against the cautious, low-profile, sometimes reactive stance earlier.

If this trajectory continues, India may soon be seen not just as a stakeholder but a shaper of peace and connectivity in the region.

The invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in Monday’s Gaza peace summit signals India's growing importance as a diplomatic player in the Middle East. He was among the leaders of some 20 countries who received the invitation from US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for the important event at the resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh. The invitation for the summit, being co-chaired by the Presidents of the US and Egypt, was delivered on Saturday.

India is being represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, as, according to reports, the Prime Minister, as well as Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, are attending to official commitments back home.

While PM Modi will be hosting President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia on Tuesday, the External Affairs Minister has bilateral talks scheduled with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on Monday itself.

PM Modi has previously expressed support for President Trump's peace plan, viewing the initial ceasefire and hostage release as a significant step toward peace. This indicates alignment with the summit's objectives, even without the Prime Minister's personal attendance.

Unlike many Western nations, India maintains a nuanced position in the Israel-Palestine conflict, balancing support for the Palestinian cause with growing strategic and economic ties with Israel.

This perceived neutrality makes India a more valuable and trusted diplomatic partner for all sides. India was among the first non-Arab states to recognise the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and has consistently advocated a two-state solution. It also provides significant financial and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

Additionally, India has built a robust partnership with Israel since establishing full diplomatic relations in 1992. It includes defence, trade, agriculture, and technology. Under the incumbent Prime Minister in India, these relations have become more visible.

India has enjoyed close and friendly relations with the Arab League. India's relationship with the Arab League is multifaceted, encompassing diplomacy, trade, economic cooperation, and cultural exchanges. An Executive Programme has also been adopted to outline various initiatives aimed at enhancing this collaboration.

In February 2019, India was first invited to an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting as a "Guest of Honour" in February 2019. Incidentally, it was the 50th anniversary of OIC. This invitation was seen as a diplomatic victory for India, especially at a time of heightened tensions with Pakistan following the Pulwama attack. A similar invitation in 1969 was withdrawn at Pakistan's insistence.

Meanwhile, India is part of the I2U2 grouping with Israel, the UAE, and the United States, and is involved in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The IMEC, a major connectivity project, is directly impacted by stability in the region. India's participation in peace efforts protects its economic interests and reduces risks to this critical trade route.

Additionally, the Middle East hosts millions of Indian citizens whose safety and economic well-being depend on regional stability. India's diplomatic engagement is crucial for safeguarding the diaspora and the remittances they send home.

The current seat at the Gaza peace meeting underscores India's elevated status and influence in the Middle East, confirming New Delhi’s inclusion in major geopolitical discussions.

The participation, alongside regional stakeholders like Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, and major powers like UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spain’s Pedro Sanchez, President Emmanuel Macron of France, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, among others, demonstrates a move towards a new multi-polar order. India is positioning itself as a constructive partner and a moderate voice in the region.

