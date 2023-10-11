Gaza power plant ceases operation after running out of fuel

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 11 : The power plant in the Gaza Strip ceased operations on Wednesday afternoon after running out of fuel, the Gaza Energy Authority announced, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in Gaza after Israel launched a strong retaliation after the 'surprise attack' by Hamas, CNN reported citing Gaza Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, some 950 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in the strikes in Gaza, according to the CNN report.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said it has killed some 1,500 terrorists in Israeli territory after Hamas launched an attack on Israeli border communities, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli Defence Forces said that it targeted Hamas's "aerial detection capabilities" in Gaza. According to the IDF, the terror group had a network of cameras, hidden inside solar water heaters across the Strip in order to track and monitor Israeli aircraft.

"Yesterday, within a few minutes during a focused sortie, the IAF struck all of the sites of the network and demolished Hamas's ability to form an accurate picture of the skies and their efforts to target IDF aircraft," The Times of Israel quoted the military as saying.

In an update posted on X, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that dozens of warplanes attacked more than 80 targets throughout Beit Hanon during the night.

"Dozens of warplanes attacked over 80 targets throughout Beit Hanon during the night. Among other things, the planes attacked two bank branches used by the terrorist organization Hamas to finance terrorism in the Gaza Strip, an underground terrorist tunnel in the territory of the Gaza Strip and two operational headquarters used by the terrorist organization Hamas to direct terrorism to the State of Israel," IDF posted on X.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said he has ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip.

He made the statement after an assessment at the IDF Southern Command in Beersheba.

"I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed," Gallant said.

"We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly," he added.

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus has meanwhile said that 1200 Israelis have been killed and more than 2,700 wounded.

"Four days after Hamas breached into Israel, attacked Israeli communities, murdered and massacred Israeli citizens and took dozens of Israeli hostages into Gaza. The death toll is staggering, a 1200 dead Israelis. The overwhelming majority of them civilians and more than 2700 wounded and sadly something tells me that these are not final numbers," he said.

The IDF spokesperson said that about 300000 soldiers had been deployed at the Gaza border and claimed that they would ensure that Hamas would lose all military capabilities at the end of the war.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Sderot on Wednesday, said: " We will win thanks to the incredibly amazing heroism of our people"

The Israeli President also underscored the importance of reconstructing the area and providing 'absolute security' for the people of Israel.

