Gaza terrorists caught using fake humanitarian logo, vests

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 13 (ANI/TPS): The US-based World Central Kitchen confirmed an Israeli accusation that Palestinian terrorists in Gaza were caught on video impersonating humanitarian aid staff.

"WATCH: 5 Armed terrorists operated under the cover of a fake emblem of @WCKitchen placed on a vehicle in Gaza - and were eliminated from the air," tweeted the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT). COGAT is a unit of the Israeli Defence Forces that coordinates civilian issues in Judea, Samaria and Gaza.

The tweet included aerial footage of armed men wearing yellow vests.

In response, the WCK tweeted, "WCK was contacted by Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), and confirmed the vehicle and persons of interest were not affiliated with WCK."

WCK added, We strongly condemn anyone posing as WCK or other humanitarians as this endangers civilians and aid workers. The safety and security of our teams are our top priority."

A special report by The Press Service of Israel on Thursday in July found that, according to the UN's own numbers, a staggering 85% of the aid entering the Gaza Strip by truck since May 19 has been stolen. The investigation found that a combination of black market profiteers and inflation has made much of the aid in Gaza markets unaffordable for most Palestinians.

Separately on Tuesday, an Israeli academic study released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem found that humanitarian aid intended to alleviate suffering in war zones often ends up prolonging the very conflicts it seeks to address.

An examination of prolonged conflicts in Somalia, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Gaza by Hebrew University law professor Netta Barak-Corren and Dr. Jonathan Boxman concluded that aid diversion is not a rare mishap but a systemic feature of the current humanitarian system.

The study drew on United Nations reports, NGO records and investigative accounts, documenting how humanitarian agencies often strike informal agreements with local power brokers or armed factions to maintain access. These deals, the authors argue, sometimes contradict the core humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality and independence, but are tolerated to keep aid flowing and operations funded.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 50 remaining hostages, around 30 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor