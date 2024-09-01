Gaza: United Nations kicks off polio vaccination drive today

Gaza [Palestine], September 1 : The United Nations is all set to launch a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza from Sunday, following an agreement between the World Health Organization (WHO) and Israel of a humanitarian pause.

Notably, the UN agencies UNRWA, UNICEF, and WHO plan to vaccinate more than 6,40,000 children in Gaza in two rounds.

The UNICEF Palestine in a post on X shared the details of the vaccination programme and said, "Emergency polio vaccination campaign for children aged 0-10 years in Deir al-Balah starts from September 1, 2024 until September 4, 2024, from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm."

It further urged the people to come forward and get them vaccinated against polio. "Even if your children have been vaccinated previously, bring them to the nearest vaccination point to get the emergency dose and protect them from the virus. Vaccination is free and safe," UNICEF Palestine said.

Meanwhile, UNICEF also took to its X handle and asserted that amid the vaccination drive, protection of children, families and community workers is essential.

"A two-round polio vaccination campaign for over 6,40,000 children by UNICEF and partners is scheduled to start in Gaza on September 1. All parties must respect the area-specific humanitarian pauses. The protection of children, families and community workers is critical," it said.

Notably, the poliovirus was detected in July 2024 in environmental samples from Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah. Worryingly, three children presenting with suspected acute flaccid paralysis (AFP), a common symptom of polio, have since been reported in the Gaza Strip.

Polio is a highly contagious virus that is usually caught by ingesting contaminated water or food. Severe cases can lead to paralysis, respiratory problems and death. Many countries have eradicated polio, but the virus festers in situations of poor sanitation and sewage control.

