Gaza’s Bureij under heavy air attack, IDF expand fight to southern Khan Younis

New Delhi, Jan 1 Bureij refugee camp has come under massive attacks after Israel expanded its forces to the southern part of Khan Younis, media reports said.

“There were more displaced Palestinians, more children and women under the rubble and more people wrapped in white sheets,” media reports from Gaza said.

Reports said that the entire refugee camp is not only under heavy bombardment but is also coming under siege of barrel bombs.

“In Deir el-Balah, where people were told within the past few days to evacuate to from the refugee camps in the central area to avoid getting bombed, people are getting bombed in the safe area designated by the Israeli military,” media reports said.

Reports added that five members of one family were killed after a residential building was targeted.

“In Khan Younis, there is more intense fighting going on under heavy Israeli bombardment as invading forces on the ground are expanding to the southern part of Khan Younis,” media reports said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor