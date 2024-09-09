"GCC cornerstone of global energy supply, future demands will come from India": EAM Jaishankar

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 9 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday emphasised the critical role of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and described it as a "cornerstone of the global energy supply." He also showcased India's economic growth, noting that the country has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

Jaishankar further underscored India's importance in global demand, asserting that much of the world's future demands will come from India.

The remarks by Jaishankar came while he was addressing the inaugural India-GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue.

He said, "The GCC is a cornerstone of the global energy supply. India is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing markets. Much of the future demand is going to come from us. Our deeper collaboration will help in stabilising markets, driving innovation and enhancing energy security."

He added, "Our partnership in the area of renewables, technology and innovation, health, space and education can also help realise our respective national goals. But our relationship goes beyond just transactions. It is built on a foundation of trust, mutual respect and a shared vision for the future."

Jaishankar emphasised the foundations of the India-GCC partnership, and said that the ties are "rooted in a rich tapestry of history, culture and shared values."

"Our meeting today is not just an occasion to reflect on our achievements but an opportunity to chart an ambitious and far-reaching course for the future The relationship between India and the GCC is rooted in a rich tapestry of history, culture and shared values. These bonds have grown stronger with time, evolving into a partnership that spans economics, energy, defence, technology, education, people-to-people ties and beyond... Let me offer the framework of the three Ps People, prosperity and progress. Our people-to-people ties are the bedrock of our relationship," he said.

Jaishankar underscored the importance of India-GCC interactions, emphasising that collaboration between the two sides is crucial for driving prosperity. "Our interactions are key to driving prosperity for the GCC and for India. Trade has not only expanded in volume but also in diversity, encompassing a wide range of goods and services that fuel our economy and create jobs," Jaishankar said.

He added, "It is important that we think not just for today. The task before us is to invest in each other's future and support each other's continued prosperity."

Jaishankar also expressed India's stand on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and asserted that the conflict is the "foremost concern" of India. Jaishankar also expressed India's stance on the escalating conflict in Gaza, calling it a "foremost concern."

He said, "The Gulf region occupies a central place in contemporary geopolitics. In a world polarised by conflict, we share a commitment to global peace, security and stability. The current situation in Gaza is now understandably our foremost concern. India's position in this regard is principle and consistent. While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage-taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing death of innocent civilians... We support a ceasefire as soon as possible."

He added, "On the larger issue, we have stood for the resolution of the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution. We have also contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions and capacities... We have provided relief and increased our support to UNRWA ( United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees)."

Notably, Jaishankar on Sunday arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, to attend the First India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs, Abdulmajeed Al Smari, welcomed Jaishankar in Riyadh. Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia from September 8-9.

