GCC member states, Russia discuss cooperation, Ukraine crisis

Riyadh, Sep 9 Foreign ministers from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and Russia met in Riyadh on Monday for the GCC-Russia Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue, during which they discussed GCC-Russia relations and explored ways to enhance cooperation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Officials from the Gulf states and Russia, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, discussed the ongoing Ukraine crisis and the international community's efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution.

The meeting emphasized the need for enhanced coordination on both regional and international issues, underscoring the importance of multilateral cooperation and stronger economic collaboration to achieve the global Sustainable Development Goals.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi highlighted during the meeting the importance of cooperation with Russia, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are working to accelerate the implementation of the Joint Action Plan (2023-2028) that was agreed upon in the previous ministerial meeting held in Moscow in July 2023," he was quoted as saying.

Albudaiwi stressed that the meeting is part of the strategic dialogue established under the memorandum of understanding signed in Abu Dhabi in November 2011, and a continuation of the efforts by both sides to strengthen their relations.

The GCC, established in 1981 and headquartered in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, has six member countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

