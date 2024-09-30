GCNS 2024: Experts discuss China's politics, military, economy, and India relations

New Delhi [India], September 30 : The Organisation for Research on China and Asia (ORCA) recently hosted the second edition of its Global Conference on New Sinology (GCNS) in New Delhi. The two-day event, titled "The Art of Power in Zhongnanhai," saw enthusiastic participation from scholars, government representatives, and civil society groups.

The conference covered a broad spectrum of topics on China's elite party politics, military strategy, economic developments, and foreign policy, with a special focus on China-India relations. Featuring over 50 distinguished speakers from countries such as the USA, China, Taiwan, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sweden, and India, the GCNS has become one of India's largest academic events focused on China studies.

Among the prominent speakers were Dr Guoguang Wu (Stanford University), Prof S.D. Muni (Jawaharlal Nehru University), Dr Jagannath Panda (Institute for Security and Development Policy), Lt Gen S L Narasimhan (Centre for Contemporary China Studies), and Ambassador Ashok Kantha (Former Indian Ambassador to China). These experts engaged in critical discussions on issues such as China's military modernisation, elite political control, and economic challenges.

In the session titled "How Is China's Military Defending Its Strategies?", speakers explored China's expanding military capabilities and the implications for India. Lt Gen S L Narasimhan delivered a keynote address analysing the modernisation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) under Xi Jinping. This session also included a roundtable on China's maritime strategy in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Another pivotal session, "The Prince and His Party: Power in its Prime?" focused on the workings of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), particularly its methods of centralising power within Zhongnanhai, China's political nerve center. Experts like Dr Guoguang Wu and Dr Wen-Hsuan Tsai delved into how senior officials shape party strategy, while Dr Joseph Torigian provided insights into Xi Jinping's leadership psychology and its potential future effects.

The session "Stabilising and Sharpening: How China Safeguards Its Economic Might?"*saw participants discussing China's economic difficulties, particularly the risks arising from industrial overcapacity. Speakers evaluated China's economic strategies and their impact on India and global markets. Dr Sarah Y Tong delivered a keynote on the role of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in Xi Jinping's economic framework.

"Shaping China's Diplomacy: The Who, The What and The How?" centred on China's foreign policy. Discussions covered soft power tools and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Dr Guoguang Wu highlighted the importance of academic consultants in formulating China's foreign policy, while other participants addressed the future of the BRI and Xi Jinping's concept of a "new type of international relations."

Special sessions such as "The Tibet Question in China's Trans-Himalayan Aspirations" and "Identifying the Ideal Torchbearer for the Global South" discussed China's strategic objectives in the Himalayan region and its growing involvement with the Global South, drawing comparisons with India's approach.

Organised by ORCA with the support of Shiv Nadar University and the Policy Perspectives Foundation (PPF), the GCNS provided a platform for deep analysis of China's political, military, and economic strategies. It facilitated discussions among scholars, policymakers, and strategists on the implications of China's rise in Asia and beyond.

