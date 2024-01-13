Gearbox-owned game development studio lays off 'sizable' portion of staff

San Francisco, Jan 13 Gearbox-owned game development studio Lost Boys Interactive has laid off a number of employees that employed over 400 people.

While it is unclear how many employees were laid off, former employees have indicated that a "sizable" section of the company was let go, reports Aftermath on Friday.

Multiple employees took to LinkedIn to share the news that they had been laid off.

"Hey everyone need a job immediately as Lost Boys Interactive has laid me off (3rd layoff in a row in the video game industry) in the middle of a severe mental and physical health crisis when I am 10000 per cent broke and have to start repaying student loans," wrote Rachel M., a Narrative Designer at Lost Boys.

"It seems a sizable portion of Lost Boys Interactive was laid off today, including myself. Still trying to understand the scope of it all, but sadly - this is a song and dance we're all familiar with," Jared Pace, a producer at Lost Boy posted.

Lost Boys Interactive was established in 2017 and has made significant contributions to popular games such as Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Diablo IV, and The Quiet Man. In 2022, it was acquired by Gearbox, the creator of Borderlands, when it had a headcount of over 220 employees.

Earlier this week, gaming company Unity announced to lay off 25 per cent of its workforce, or about 1,800 employees, in fresh job cuts.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company, which makes the popular game engine Unity, said that it plans to “reduce approximately 1,800 employee roles, or approximately 25 per cent of its current workforce.”

