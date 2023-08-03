Geeta Kapur on Shivanshu's act on IBD: 'I felt like I'll find a sona munda in Punjab'

New Delhi, Aug 3 Choreographer and judge Geeta Kapur feels that she will find a 'sona munda' in Punjab, after watching Shivanshu Soni's heartwarming performance in 'India's Best Dancer 3'

This weekend, the episode of the dance reality show "India's Best Dancer 3" is themed as 'Romance Special'. The talented contestants along with their choreographers will weave a magical tapestry of love through their mesmerising performances.

One of the highlights of the episode will be the heartwarming performance by contestant Shivanshu and choreographer Vivek Chachere, who will beautifully convey the feeling of longing for love through the iconic song "Udja Kale Kawan", leaving everybody in awe.

Praising Shivanshu's exceptional performance, Geeta will say: "Shivanshu's performance brought a rare and delightful emotion of 'Intezaar' to the dance form. It's a feeling that is not often seen, and witnessing this being portrayed so beautifully on the stage was a delight."

"It's like a montage song that we see in films, and we expect the same. I never thought I would witness this kind of magic on stage, and only Vivek can create such an atmosphere," shares Geeta.

She further calls Shivanshu a brilliant performer. "This new 'andaaz' of yours is simply outstanding. Your portrayal of love is awe-inspiring, and I have never seen this side of you before. I felt as though I'll find a 'sona munda' in Punjab after this heartwarming performance."

"Thank you for evoking such heartfelt emotions in me, and I can confidently say that this performance has left a lasting impact on all of us," added Geeta.

Judge Sonali Bendre also showered praise on Shivanshu's performance, saying: "The dance exuded both energy and softness, creating a mesmerising and complete package. Vivek's choreography was beautifully executed, and whenever Shivanshu and Vivek take the stage, they bring something extraordinary."

"Small elements create a big impact, much like the essence of romance, where even the tiniest details leave a lasting impression. These nuances should be treasured and kept safe, just as they were portrayed in this act," added Sonali.

"The charming Marzi Pestonji joins in as the guest judge while vivacious singer, Shilpa Rao will be coming to promote the trending song "Kaavaalaa."

India's Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor