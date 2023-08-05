Geetanjali Mishra gets a warm welcome on the sets of 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

Mumbai, Aug 5 Actress Geetanjali Mishra, who replaced Kamna Pathak in the television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', as Rajesh Singh (Rajjo), received a warm welcome on the sets of the show. Rajesh Singh is the 'Dabbang Dulhaniya' of the show's titular character of Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi).

The occasion was celebrated with a delightful cake-cutting ceremony, creating cherished memories. The viewers will get to see the new Rajesh from August 7.

On receiving a warm welcome and the anticipation around her role, Geetanjali Mishra shared: "Radha Radhe Bol laye hain. I am filled with immense gratitude as I embark on this incredible journey. Initially, I felt anxious about how people would react to my presence on the show, but their overwhelming love and support have instilled newfound confidence in me. The warmth and affection my team embraced me have touched my heart deeply."

She further mentioned: "Witnessing the excitement and anticipation in the eyes of those around me, eager to see me as their new Rajesh, is an incredibly beautiful feeling. This opportunity is both an honour and a pivotal moment in my life. Words cannot adequately express the depth of my emotions and gratitude."

The actress said that the role truly feels like the opportunity of a lifetime, as she is ecstatic to have been given this chance.

With regards to her entry and look in the show, Geetanjali Mishra shared: "The viewers will witness an entertaining track with my entry as Rajesh. Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) gets upset because her husband, Khodi Lal (Sharad Vyas), forgets their anniversary and spends a night with his friend Jamila. However, the family decides to throw a surprise party for them, where Katori Amma announces their divorce out of rage. She makes Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra) the Judge and Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee) her divorce lawyer."

Meanwhile, Happu fights the case against Beni and supports Khodi Lal.

Adding a bit about her appearance, she said, “Rajesh's appearance has always captivated me, particularly how she exudes a delightful blend of Dabbang attitude and grace adorned in those beautiful sarees. The combination of simple yet vibrant sarees and subtle makeup is simply perfect! The creative team have retained the character's authentic and iconic look with no drastic changes. Nevertheless, each actor brings unique nuances to a role, setting them apart and enhancing their portrayal."

"Stepping into such big shoes is a significant responsibility, as the character is widely adored for her catchphrases and distinctive appearance. I sincerely hope the audience embraces their new Rajesh wholeheartedly, showering her with the same love and support as her predecessor. With their warm acceptance, I aim to do justice to this beloved character and make her my own," she added.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

