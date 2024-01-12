Geetanjali Mishra recalls childhood kite flying: It serves as nostalgic artefacts

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actress Geetanjali Mishra reminisced about the kite flying experiences during her childhood on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, saying how the laughter, the camaraderie and the occasional mishaps are all woven into the fabric of the kites, symbolising not just a seasonal festivity but a year-round love affair with the skies.

Makar Sankranti, also known as the Kite festival, is joyously observed throughout India. The festive spirit is marked by flying kites, symbolising the onset of spring.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Geetanjali said: “In UP, kite flying is not just a seasonal activity reserved for Makar Sankranti, it's a year-round passion. The vibrant hues of kites paint the sky throughout the year. As a kid, I dedicated endless hours to this exhilarating pastime on terraces. Anticipation builds up two weeks before Makar Sankranti, prompting my friends and me to embark on a kite-buying spree.”

The ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actress further said: “Armed with bulk purchases, we would go to our terraces, transforming them into lively arenas for aerial battles. The thrill of cutting opponents' kites and engaging in spirited chases from one terrace to another became the essence of our days.”

Recalling how she got injured during one of these joyous escapades, Geetanjali said: “One incident remains etched in my memory. During a spirited pursuit of a soaring kite, I took a tumble that resulted in minor injuries. Determined to keep it a secret from my mother, I hid the mishap. However, mothers possess an uncanny intuition, and mine soon discovered the truth. The revelation triggered disappointment and concern in my entire family, a testament to the inherent risks associated with our beloved pastime.”

“In my hometown, remnants of those spirited kite-flying days still linger in the form of mementoes -- a collection of kites that serve as nostalgic artefacts, preserving the essence of a cherished childhood activity. The laughter, the camaraderie, and the occasional mishaps are all woven into the fabric of these kites, symbolizing not just a seasonal festivity but a year-round love affair with the skies,” she added.

The actress is currently seen as Rajesh Singh in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’.

It airs on &TV.

