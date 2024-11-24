Gen Upendra Dwivedi concludes 5-day visit to Nepal, culminating in stronger defence and bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], November 24 : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army, General Upendra Dwivedi, concluded a successful five-day official visit to Nepal on Sunday, strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and cultural ties between the two nations. The visit underscored the shared commitment of the Indian and Nepali Armies to fostering peace, security, and partnership in the region.

The visit, which exceeded all stated objectives, further solidified the robust defence cooperation, cultural ties, and mutual respect between the two nations. It underscored the shared commitment of the armies of India and Nepal to foster peace, security, and partnership in the region,according to a release by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

During his visit, the COAS engaged extensively with Nepal's political and military leadership. He held high-level meetings with the President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel; the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli; and the Defence Minister Manbir Rai.

General Dwivedi also engaged in meaningful discussions with General Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS, Nepali Army, along with other senior military officers. These interactions were characterised by exceptional openness and mutual respect, reflecting the shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

The visit resulted in some key outcomes. The COAS in a solemn ceremony, paid his tributes to Nepal's Bravehearts by laying a wreath at Bir Smarak, Tundikhel. Later, he reviewed an impressive Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters; strengthening India-Nepal ties was a central theme of the visit and General Dwivedi called on General Sigdel and discussed aspects of mutual interest and avenues to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation. The COAS was briefed by the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Nepali Army and engaged in high-level discussions with other senior military leaders. These discussions focused on enhancing military bonds, joint exercises, training cooperation, and capability development, reinforcing the shared commitment to global peace and security. As a gesture of friendship between the two armies, the Indian Army presented Valour Mount horses and Sentinel dogs to the Nepali Army, the MOD said.

Other key outcomes included conferment of Honorary General Rank. General Dwivedi was conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army by the Nepal President Paudel at Sheetal Niwas, Kathmandu; address at the Army Command and Staff College, Shivapuri, enlightening the future leaders at the Nepal Army Command and Staff College in Shivapuri, the COAS delivered a lecture on 'The Changing Character of War.'

The COAS also attended an Ex-Servicemen Rally at the Pension Paying Office in Pokhara, interacting with Gorkha veterans and Veer Naris of the Indian Army and the COAS lauded the role of veterans in civil society, acknowledging their contributions across various fields. General Dwivedi also reiterated India's unwavering commitment to their welfare, including the announcement of an increase in the number of ECHS empanelled hospitals besides addition of two ECHS polyclinics, one each at Butala and Dungadhi, MOD said in a statement.

The visit also resulted in General Dwivedi extending a formal invitation to the Nepali Army's COAS to visit India, aiming to build on and amplify the outcomes of the current visit.

This visit, marked by comprehensive discussions and mutual respect, has reinforced the strong partnership between the Indian and Nepali Armies.

The outcomes of the visit are expected to usher in a new era of collaboration, with a greater focus on defence cooperation, cultural exchange, and regional security, the MOD added.

Meanwhile, the Nepali Army welcomed General Dwivedi's visit, expressing its belief that such high-level visits will strengthen the friendship between the two militaries and countries.

The Nepal's Ministry of Defence in a statement said, "General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army and Sunita Dwivedi returned home today after a successful five-day official visit to Nepal. Major General Prem Dhoj Adhikari, Head of Department, Department of Military Operations and his wife bade farewell to General Dwivedi and Mrs Dwivedi at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). General Dwivedi had arrived in Kathmandu on November 20, 2024 on the official invitation extended by COAS General Ashok Raj Sigdel."

"Nepali Army firmly believes that such high level visits will help to further cement the friendship between two militaries and two countries," the statement added.

