Gen Upendra Dwivedi conferred honorary rank of General of Nepal Army

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 21 : Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel on Thursday conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army on Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) General Upendra Dwivedi.

General Dwivedi was presented a sword and a scroll at a special ceremony organized at the Office of President Sheetal Niwas, release from the Office of the President stated.

Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, and Defence Minister Manbir Rai were among those who attended the event.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM laid a wreath and paid homage to Martyrs at Army Pavilion, Tundikhel. Later, the Gen was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the NA HQ, where he also met with Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS, NA and discussed furthering military bilateral relations between India and Nepal," Indian Embassy in Nepal said.

"In a gesture of everlasting friendship between the two armies the Gen Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM COAS IA gifted military horses and military dogs to Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS NA. The Gen also planted a Rudraksha sapling in the premises of NA HQ," it added.

https://x.com/IndiaInNepal/status/1859524607696642118

https://x.com/IndiaInNepal/status/1859524611538338034

Nepal and India have a tradition of conferring Army Chiefs of each other's country with the honorary title for the past over seven decades. General Dwivedi, who arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday on a five-day official visit, will hold other meetings, besides receiving the honorary rank.

The five-member delegation, led by him, also includes Sunita Dwivedi, chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association of the Indian Army.

According to the Ministry of Defence, General Dwivedi is scheduled to address the student officers of Nepali Army Command and Staff Course, Shivapuri on Friday.

On Saturday, Dwivedi will attend an Ex-Servicemen Rally at Pokhara, wherein the COAS will felicitate Veer Naris and Gallantry Awardees and he will also interact with the Indian Army veterans. "The COAS will visit Western Division HQ, Nepali Army and will be briefed in presence of General Officer Commanding, Western Division, Nepali Army," it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor