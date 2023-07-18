Gender equality gaining significant recognition in Bhutan

Thimphu [Bhutan], July 18 : The role of women in Buddhism has started to become visible in Bhutan as gender equality is becoming increasingly recognised and valued, and the religious landscape is changing profoundly, Bhutan Live reported.

Today, women are in charge, of advancing children's welfare, encouraging the growth of moral organisations, and defending the rights of all creatures.

The continued expansion of groups like the Sakyadhita annual Association of Buddhist Women, which recently held its 18th annual conference in Korea, is another factor boosting this optimism.

Gender equality is still regarded by the UN as the "unfinished business of our time and the greatest human rights challenge in our world."

Feminist movements around the world have gradually destroyed ingrained barriers, allowing women and girls to get past constrictive traditions and rise to the top of a variety of fields, including business, the military, and politics.

Focusing on Vajrayana Buddhism, which he calls one of the most progressive and everlasting wisdom traditions ever created by humanity, Anam Thubten Rinpoche claims that misogyny has no place in its pure philosophy. Religion and culture are entangled and frequently influence and dominate one another, according to Bhutan Live.

To identify a religion's true nature from its cultural representations requires judgement. It is important to know that Buddhism encourages equality, seeing everyone as equal in their core essence and fundamentally divine, despite the fact that some people perceive gender prejudice in Buddhism, particularly in Asian civilizations that are dominated by men.

This gap results from cultural circumstances rather than Buddhism itself, highlighting the idea that Buddhism is a religion that will endure into the future rather than just being a historical phenomenon

In important roles throughout Buddhist history, women have been present. The Buddha's mother, Maya, his stepmother, Mahapajapati—the first woman to take up monastic life under his guidance—and many other outstanding Buddhist women are living examples of the Buddha's teachings that emphasise everyone's ability to awaken, according to Bhutan Live.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor