General insurers close FY22 with 11% growth

Chennai, April 11 The non-life insurance sector closed last fiscal with about 11 per cent growth over the previous year, said the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

According to it, the general insurance industry had earned a total premium of Rs 220,634.73 crore as against Rs 198,714.72 crore earned during 2020-21.

Within the overall figure, the standalone health insurers earned Rs 20,880.08 crore in FY22 up from Rs 15,755.18 crore in FY21.

Under the specialised insurers category, the Agricultural Insurance Company of India Ltd accounted for a premium of Rs 13,872.83 crore and the ECGC Ltd Rs 1,106.64 crore last year up from Rs 12,052.57 crore and Rs 1,062.28 crore, respectively.

