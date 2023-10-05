Geneva: Author highlights '1971 genocide' in Bangladesh by Pakistan

Geneva [Switzerland], October 5 : Priyajt Debsarkar, an author and geo-political analyst, highlighted the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh at the 54th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

Highlighting the tragedy, Debsarkar said how the West Pakistan Army, its local collaborators, and some members of the Jamaat-e-Islami were involved in carrying out a systematic, pre-planned, and well-organized execution of the civilians including the leading Bengali intellectuals of East Pakistan.

He also stated that the genocide affected victims of different ages mainly young girls from schools, universities, and colleges were brutally gang raped and tortured throughout the country.

Debsarkar made the remarks at the 54th session of the Human Rights Council, a side-event on the human rights of genocide victims, that was held at the Palais des Nations.

The dialogue was attended by delegations, civil society, NGOs, and intergovernmental and international organizations.

Hannah Forster, the Executive, Director of the African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ACDHRS), highlighted the importance of the recognition of genocide, the UN charter, and how it affects the globe.

She gave multiple references to many fundamental principles by which groups and individuals perpetrated the genocide. She also highlighted, how in Africa, the repeated instances where violent acts of war have ravaged the continent and have had catastrophic consequences.

Sarkis Shahinian, Co-and Honorary President of the Switzerland-Armenia Association (SAA), spoke on the current situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He said that it is an ethnic and territorial conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mostly by ethnic Armenians until 2023, and seven surrounding districts, inhabited mostly by Azerbaijanis until their expulsion during the 1990s.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region has been entirely claimed by and partially controlled by the breakaway Republic of Artsakh. Between September 19-20, 2023, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military offensive against the self-declared breakaway state of Artsakh, a move seen as a violation of the 2020 ceasefire agreement, he said.

Abdelbagi Jibril, African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ACDHRS) Main Representative to the UN Geneva and founding Director of Darfur Relief and Documentation Centre, pointed out the real-life tragedy of people in South Sudan, in other parts of Africa.

He pointed out the mass murders in the name of religion and also the cases, where in fighting has caused a great deal of suffering.

Secretary General of Interfaith International and RADDHO Representative, Biro Diawara, emphasized the need to have a dialogue and a clear path for peace to prevail.

He said that the members of civil society and other non-governmental organizations should relentlessly keep up the campaign to ensure that the perpetrators face the law and keep watch and vigil that such heinous crimes never occur in the future

There were other interventions from Tamil organizations on the genocide in Sri Lanka and deliberations by the Permanent delegation of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Civil society members from Turkey as well who highlighted the need to counter any false propaganda as well.

The meeting was moderated by Professor Valerie Victorine Dominique Hestin, the founder of Kalirel Conseil from France.

The meeting was organized by Rencontre Africaine Pour la Defense des Droits de l'Homme (RADDHO) in collaboration with the Africa Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ACDHRS), Himalayan Research and Cultural Foundation (HRCF), and Interfaith International.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor