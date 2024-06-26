Geneva: Baloch Voice Association to host event on human rights violations in Balochistan

Geneva [Switzerland], June 26 : The Baloch Voice Association and Baloch Peoples' Congress have announced an important event titled "Enforced Disappearances in South Asia; Special Focus on Balochistan" to be held on the sidelines of the 56th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The event is scheduled for July 5 and will be moderated by the President of the Baloch Voice Association, Munir Mengal.

The event will feature a distinguished panel of key speakers, including Francesca Marino, an Italian journalist renowned for her work on South Asian issues; Claudia Wadlich, a German politician and lawyer; and Waja Siddique Azad Baloch, the Secretary General of the Baloch Peoples' Congress.

Additionally, the event will garner support from Pashtun and Sindhi political activists, further emphasising regional solidarity on human rights concerns.

Munawar Laghari, the Executive Director of the Sindhi Foundation, and Fazal Ur Rehman Afridi, the Executive Director of the Khyber Institute in Paris and representative of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement for Europe, will also be speaking at the event.

A special highlight of the event will be the presence of Prof Naela Quadri Baloch as a special guest speaker.

Prof Baloch is known for her extensive advocacy for Baloch's human rights on international platforms.

This side event further aims to shed light on the grave issue of enforced disappearances in South Asia, with a particular focus on the ongoing situation in Balochistan.

Moreover, it seeks to amplify the voices of the victims and bring global attention to the human rights violations occurring in the region.

