Geneva: Bangladesh interim government criticised for downplaying religious intolerance

Geneva [Switzerland], September 23 : At the 60th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, Narender Kumar of the Shivi Development Society, an NGO, raised serious concerns over escalating violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, warning that freedom of religion and belief was "increasingly under threat."

Kumar noted that since the political turmoil following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation in August 2024, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council recorded more than 2,000 incidents of communal violence between August 4 and 20, including attacks on 69 temples.

At least five Hindus were killed during this period.

He highlighted that in the immediate aftermath of Hasina's ouster, hundreds of Hindu homes, businesses, and temples were vandalised across the country, disproportionately impacting the minority community, which constitutes about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's population.

While the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus acknowledged the violence, Kumar criticised its stance of attributing the unrest solely to political motives, saying this downplayed the religious intolerance behind the attacks.

He urged the Human Rights Council to press the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety of minorities, protect religious freedom, and conduct impartial investigations to bring perpetrators to justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor